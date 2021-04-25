Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.