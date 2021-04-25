FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.