Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.47.

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $259.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

