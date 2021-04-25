EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.54 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $14.54 million and $98,029.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00308019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

