Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $29.56 million and approximately $39,077.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00017041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.20 or 0.01027959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.91 or 0.99783108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00636665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,481,243 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

