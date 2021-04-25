BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

