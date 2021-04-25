Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $280.31 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $280.31 million and $3.61 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

