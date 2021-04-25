Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $3,524.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

