Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head to Head Survey

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inari Medical and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $116.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air $1.39 million 81.51 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.61

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Inari Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

