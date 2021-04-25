Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.55. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

BALY opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock worth $66,703,493. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $11,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

