1,813 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

