Tatro Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 37,107 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.89 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

