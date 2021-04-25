Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.