Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $88,906,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

