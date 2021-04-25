$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NYSE:GRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.90 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

