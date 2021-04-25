BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,981 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

