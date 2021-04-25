Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,068 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 58.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

