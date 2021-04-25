3,808 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

