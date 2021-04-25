SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 957.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of SLG opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

