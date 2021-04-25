Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

