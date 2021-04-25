Tatro Capital LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,116 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

