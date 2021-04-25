Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

LYFT opened at $63.70 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

