Tatro Capital LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 2.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

