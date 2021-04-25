Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,293.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 395,634 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $84.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41.

