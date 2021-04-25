Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 4.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

