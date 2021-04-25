Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.