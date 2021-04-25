Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.