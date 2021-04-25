Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

