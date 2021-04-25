Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

