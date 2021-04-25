Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,382.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 136,511 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 102.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.