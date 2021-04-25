Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €20.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.60 ($24.24).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.08 ($18.92) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.13.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

