MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY21 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.54 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.