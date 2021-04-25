Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 117,994 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 5.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $42,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

