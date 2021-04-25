Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

