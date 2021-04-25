Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Target Price at $30.75

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

