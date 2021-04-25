Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.