iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.