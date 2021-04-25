UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $418.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $400.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

