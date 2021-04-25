iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.67 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

