OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SLM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

SLM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

