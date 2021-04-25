Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.