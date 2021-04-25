Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 28 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $726.49 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.04 and a 200 day moving average of $764.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

