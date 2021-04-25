United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

