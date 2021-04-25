iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

TSE:XDV opened at C$28.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.85. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$28.27.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.