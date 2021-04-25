Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.95.

Illumina stock opened at $414.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

