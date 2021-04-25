AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $56.74.

Get AZZ alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.