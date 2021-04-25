Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 737,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,784,000. Roblox makes up approximately 5.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Roblox stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

