Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after buying an additional 250,663 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after buying an additional 170,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,282,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.