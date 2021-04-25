Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

