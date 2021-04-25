Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.57 billion.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.98. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
