Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.57 billion.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.98. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.